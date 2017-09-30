After locating her family in Puerto Rico, J.Lo goes to her “happy place” in A-Rod’s arms

Jennifer Lopez can relax just a little now that she’s heard from all of her relatives in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and she’s doing it in her “happy place,” cuddled up to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

“About last night… #myhappyplace” she captioned a cute Instagram photo of her and Rodriguez, adding the hashtag #amoramoramor.

About last night… #myhappyplace 😊☺❤️ #amoramoramor A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

After finally making contact with family members who were affected by the devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico following a six-day search, Lopez donated $1 million to the relief efforts. She also teamed up with ex-husband Marc Anthony on a humanitarian initiative to address the disaster.





The singer, dancer and actress has been publicly dating the former New York Yankee since March, and their relationship seems to be heating up. Each having two children, they’ve been getting very close to one another’s families. The two also seem to gush over each other in interviews, and they have many eagerly hoping for an engagement in the near future.