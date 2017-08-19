After months of contention, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton end their bitter custody dispute

Robin Thicke and his estranged wife, Paula Patton, have finally reached an agreement in the long and heated custody battle over their 7-year-old son, Julian.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the young boy will stay with Thicke Monday through Wednesday and will stay with Patton Wednesday through Friday. The co-parents will then alternate weekends with their son. They also hashed out a holiday and vacation schedule that ensures they both get equal time with Julian.

“The parties are ordered to share in all major decisions concerning the minor child’s health, education and welfare are including, but without limitation, schooling, religion, medical care and enrichment activities,” the documents further explained.

The news of their settlement came just one day after Thicke announced that he and girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting their first child together. The child’s due date also happens to be on Thicke’s late father Alan’s birthday, March 1.

Thicke and Geary have been dating since he and Patton announced their separation back in 2014. Before that, the singer and Patton, who have known each other since they were teenagers, married in 2005.

