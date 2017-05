Bristol Meyer, daughter of former Alaskan Governor and vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin, gave birth to her newest baby girl on May 8th!

Meyer, who is married to Marine husband Dakota Meyer shared a precious Instagram post showing her, Dakota, and baby Atlee Bay.

welcome to the world Atlee Bay 🎀💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 8, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Atlee joins Palin’s other two children, son Tripp and daughter Sailor Grace.

Congratulations to her and her new baby girl!