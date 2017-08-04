After one couple invited the Obamas to their wedding, they got the surprise of a lifetime when they checked their mail

A bride and groom took a gamble when it came to their guest list, and it partially paid off.

Liz Whitlow sent a wedding invitation to Barack and Michelle Obama. The invite went out a few months ago, but Monday, she got a surprise in the mail: a congratulatory note from the former president and first lady, the “Today” show reported.

Her daughter, Brooke, posted the response to Twitter.

Click here to see the Tweet. Warning it contains profanity.

This isn’t the first time a wedding surprise was connected to Barack and Michelle Obama.





RELATED: This couple had a wedding party lineup like no other, including President Obama as a groomsman

The former president crashed a wedding in San Diego. He was at the hotel playing golf in 2015.

He also served as groomsman for a friend and former aide earlier this year.

President Obama was a groomsman last night in Jacksonville. John Kerry officiated. The bride and groom had some BIG names. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/d0YkFSW6ZX — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 8, 2017

Just an ordinary wedding? Look more closely. That's John Kerry officiating, and President Obama as a groomsman. pic.twitter.com/6SPw15FRpP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 10, 2017

Whitlow joins others who have had a congratulations from the now-former president. And they are being shared on social media.

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂 pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

My grandma passed away and I received this ❤ he actually met her more then once and visited our family restraunt just for pueblo green chile pic.twitter.com/HmnUGhxtoz — Destiny Lucero (@Lucero_Destiny2) August 2, 2017

I sent him one of my grad announcements when I graduated and I got this back, nothin but respect for MY president :') pic.twitter.com/ECT1LVV7ix — stay c (@staceylinkk) August 2, 2017

Did this when our daughter was born back in October! I felt like I had to hurry up and get one before Obama left office lol pic.twitter.com/SPTBlfoEXs — Rae (@1Rae_XO) August 2, 2017

If you would like to request a greeting, the Obamas are still fulfilling them since he left office. For more information, click here.