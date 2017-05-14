After paying her fans’ loans on Twitter, Nicki Minaj found a new way to help struggling students

Nicki Minaj is in a charitable mood!

Earlier this month, Minaj handed out cash on Twitter to 30 struggling students, and now, she wants to help many others in debt by starting her own charity.

In a new post on Instagram, Minaj proved she actually stuck to her word and paid the fans and also hinted that she may feel like another “another impromptu payment spree” soon.

“This makes me so happy. [A few from the other day] I’ll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I’m launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON! You’ll be able to officially sign up! I’ll keep you posted! 🎀.”





You’re going to want to start following her on Twitter immediately!

(H/T Essence)