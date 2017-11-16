“Bachelorette” alum Emily Maynard and her husband Tyler Johnson have finally settled on a name for their third child together after welcoming him to the world on Nov. 12.





On Wednesday, Johnson announced that he and Maynard had decided on Gaitlin Avery Johnson for their new bundle of joy.

“Gatlin Avery Johnson. 8lbs 5oz.20”. May you love the Lord and love the brotherhood. John 13:35, 1 Peter 2:17,” Johnson wrote.

Gatlin Avery Johnson. 8lbs 5oz.20”. May you love the Lord and love the brotherhood. John 13:35, 1 Peter 2:17. A post shared by Tyler (@mtylerjohnson) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

Maynard and Johnson are also the proud parents of Gibson Kyle, 11 months, and Jennings Tyler, 2. Maynard also has a daughter, Ricki, 12, with late fiancé Ricky Hendrick.

After the new baby’s birth, Maynard took to social media to ask her fans to help her come up with the perfect name for him.

“…God is so good… my cup runneth over… {welcome New Baby Johnson to the world. If anyone has any good boy names send them my way! We need help!},” Maynard shared alongside photos of her family from the hospital room.

Johnson got sentimental after the birth of his third son and also shared a few images with fans on Instagram.

“So many emotions. 1) this woman is my everything. She is so extraordinary. I’m so blessed God gave her to me. 2) Ricki is still the queen. I️ love you my sweet angel. 3) Johnson boys- LETS GO!! 4) I️ feel very overwhelmed at God’s blessings. I️ am a sinner saved by grace and even though I’m so broken God says ‘I️ love you’. Thank you Jesus! 1 John 4:19. #4,” he wrote.

Maynard wed Johnson in June 2014. She was previously engaged to season 15 “Bachelor” Brad Womack and season 8 “Bachelorette” winner Jeff Holm. Her late fiancé Hendrick died in a plane crash in 2004.