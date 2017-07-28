After Republicans failed to repeal Obamacare, Obama’s former WH photographer took a not-so-subtle dig at Trump

Pete Souza, the former White House photographer for Barack Obama, took a not-so-subtle dig at President Donald Trump after the Senate failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Souza has spent the first months of Trump’s presidency trolling the Trump administration with his photograph collection. On Friday morning, following Republicans’ failure to pass the “Skinny Repeal” bill, Souza posted a photo on Instagram, showing former President Obama talking on the phone just two days before Congress passed Obamacare.

He captioned the photo, “The closer. Throwback to two days before Congress passed the Affordable Care Act. President Obama had to convince wavering Democrats to vote for the bill. The fact that he knew the details of the bill itself and the intricacies of health care policy made his calls more effective and thus more successful.”





While this certainly isn’t the first time Souza has trolled President Trump or his administration, and we’re going to go out on a limb here and say it probably won’t be the last, his post will probably sting more than the rest because Trump and Republicans have promised the American people time and again that they would repeal Obamacare. Friday’s vote proved that their promise won’t be kept anytime soon.

