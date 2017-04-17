After seven years of marriage, it looks like La La and Carmelo are taking a break

On Monday evening, fans of NBA star Carmelo Anthony and his wife, La La, learned that the couple have reportedly split up. TMZ reported on Monday that the two were currently separated, after a tumultuous few months.

“We’re told the couple’s had ups and downs in the past, but the current NBA season has been extremely stressful on the marriage for several months. Carmelo’s been plagued by trade talks […] with the Knicks looking to move him to another team,” TMZ reported on Monday. The gossip website notes that their sources say things are amicable.

Life for Anthonys has not been terribly pleasant lately, as Carmelo has been dogged by trade rumors. The New York Knick appears to have a less than stellar relationship with management. On Friday, Knicks President Phil Jackson criticized Anthony in a rare chat with reporters.





RELATED: George Clooney backs up Meryl Streep and shares his own choice words for Donald Trump

“We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship,” Jackson said Friday.

LaLa’s last Instagram post featuring her husband came in mid-March.

Snowed in ☃️❄️⛄️ A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

LaLa and Carmelo married in 2010.