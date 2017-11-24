After celebrating Thanksgiving with her family, Ivanka Trump shared an adorable family photo on Instagram and revealed what she’s thankful for “each and every day.”





“Thankful for this crew, each and every day!” she captioned the picture, which includes the first daughter, her husband Jared Kushner and her children Arabella, 6, Joseph, 4, and Theodore, 1.

Thankful for this crew, each and every day! ♥️ A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:07am PST

Prior to the holiday, the special assistant to the president was present at the annual White House tradition of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. She shared some photos on Instagram from the event, showing her, daughter Arabella and sister Tiffany petting the turkey, Drumstick, who received a pardon from President Trump on Tuesday. In them, Ivanka and Arabella sport matching red coats, while Tiffany dons a red dress.

Getting ready for Thanksgiving! 🍁🍽🦃🥧 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

The family is thought to have celebrated Thanksgiving at President Trump’s exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, along with the president, First Lady Melania Trump and their son 11-year-old Barron.

