After the fatal bombing at her concert, Ariana Grande is headed to Manchester again to give back to the victims

After a suicide bomber took the lives of 22 people at one of her concerts, singer Ariana Grande will return to the site of the attack in just a few weeks.

According to reports, Grande will return to Manchester, England, next weekend, where she’ll headline a huge benefit concert. The show won’t be held at the Manchester Arena, where the tragedy took place and will, instead, be relocated to one of the four big arenas nearby.

Additionally, it won’t be a solo concert, as Grande has invited other performers she’s friends with to come along. She and her manager, Scooter Braun, are “reaching out to some of the biggest names in music and are in the process of booking them.”

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the 59 victims and their families. Following the bombing, the singer released an emotional statement giving her condolences and notifying fans that she’s putting the remainder of her tour on hold.

