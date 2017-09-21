After the heartbreaking loss of her beloved dog, Selma Blair has a new love in her life

Actress Selma Blair has shared an adorable Instagram photo of her son Arthur Saint, 6, hugging the newest addition to their family.

“And so we have begun another dog love adventure,” Blair, 45, wrote in the caption. “Cappuccino Houston (Cappy) entered our lives a few weeks ago. She is a shy dog, and much patience and work is being done. But, already bonded with Arthur, she is a kind and dear girl.”

Blair’s previous dog Ducky died in August, and the “Legally Blonde” actress wrote an emotional tribute to the Chihuahua-pug on Instagram. “Run with the angels. We miss you so much. So much, sweet girl. Please send us our next dog. With the spirit of you and wink. Our hearts are broken,” she wrote.

Blair often shared photos of Ducky on social media, and was clearly distraught when she passed away.