After the sudden loss of his father, one actor was “incredible” in helping Carter Thicke through it

When 69-year-old actor Alan Thicke passed away suddenly in December, his 19-year-old son Carter had Leonardo DiCaprio looking out for him during his grieving process.

“You could see [Leo’s] genuine love and respect for my dad,” 19-year-old Carter Thicke told “Entertainment Tonight,” “Leo is just the most amazing guy. I mean, when it’s the environment and then this, he is the most incredible, down-to-earth, just loving guy.”

He went on to say, “And, you know, [he’s] also the busiest guy on Earth. To take his time to come out and share his respects and spend time with the family — he was really, really incredible through all of this.”





Thicke also said that he and his family appreciated all of the love being sent out over social media in the wake of his father’s death, noting that several celebrities wrote heartwarming tributes to the late Alan Thicke.

“I think Leo’s [was the best],” he revealed. “Leo’s tweet, the press release the day before was really, really beautiful, and he even went — I didn’t even have his number — he went out of his way to send me a text. I think his was really, really touching.”

