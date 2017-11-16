New York SoundCloud rapper Lil Peep — whose real name was Gustav Åhr — passed away on Wednesday, November 15 at the age of 21. He was reportedly found in an unresponsive state by his manager on his tour bus according to The Guardian.





In a video Åhr posted on Instagram just a few hours before his death, he said he had consumed some prescription drugs as well as some other substances, saying: “I’m good, I’m not sick”.

In the wake of the young artist’s untimely death, tributes poured in from fans and peers alike.

“I am shocked and heartbroken,” said Sarah Sennett — the CEO of First Access Entertainment, a management company that represented Lil Peep last — in a statement released on Twitter. “I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and his friends. He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing.”

RELATED: Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey canceled 2 of her holiday shows, leaving fans feeling like Scrooge

Fellow rapper Post Malone said Åhr was “a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it’ll never be the same.”

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

EDM composer Diplo wrote on Twitter that Åhr “had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me”, and fellow producer Marshmello said “We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P.”

peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man — diplo (@diplo) November 16, 2017

I cant even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P. @Lilpeep 😪 pic.twitter.com/GQRJe8Vck0 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

British pop-stars Charlie XCX and Sam Smith also shared their sympathies:

lil peep passing is such a tragedy. i remember hearing him for the first time and being so enthralled. love to all his family, friends and fans. we have lost something special. R.I.P. — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) November 16, 2017