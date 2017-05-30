After twelve years, this infamous teacher-student marriage is coming to an end

Mary Kay Letourneau, the teacher who spent seven years in prison after having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, is about to be a single woman after 12 years of marriage to said student.

According to TMZ, Vili Fualaau, who was in sixth grade when he and Letourneau began having sex, filed for legal separation earlier this month. The pair married in 2005 after first beginning their scandalous relationship in 1996 when Letourneau was 34-years-old and Fualaau was just 12.

RELATED: She was 34, he was 12 and she abused him — today, they’re married with kids and they’re okay with that





At the time of their affair, Letourneau was married with four children. During her relationship with the boy, she became pregnant with their first child, whom she bore while out on bail. They have since had another child, and their unusual story inspired the movies “All-American Girl” and “That’s My Boy.”

Letourneau pleaded guilty to two felony charges of second-degree child rape and served time in jail from 1998 to 2004.

RELATED: A former NFL cheerleader became a teacher and handed out awards that have parents outraged