After wearing a “MAGA” dress to the Grammys, singer Joy Villa got an invitation to the White House

First, she showed up to the Grammys wearing a “Make American Great Again Dress,” and now, singer Joy Villa is meeting the first daughter at the White House!

On Friday, first daughter and Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Instagram of her and Villa outside of the White House and wrote, “Great to meet the talented and beautiful Joy Villa at the White House today!”

The pro-Trump singer made headlines back in February with her Grammys dress, and it looks like it paid off. She was invited to attend an “amazing pro-AMERICA event in DC” called “Road to Majority,” which featured a speech made by the president.





Villa shared the first daughter’s picture on Instagram, writing, “Such an amazing honor to meet with the beautiful and hardworking @ivankatrump and be at the glorious White House! What a dream!”

