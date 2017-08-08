After years of drama, the daughter of this “Real Housewives” star has come out with her side of the story

Tamra Judge’s daughter Sidney Barney is ready to tell her side of the story.

After years of being estranged from her mother, Barney came clean with her own side of the story in a lengthy post on Facebook Monday night. In the post, Barney shared her utter dislike for her mother, who has been a “RHOC” cast member since 2007, and shared details into the current state of their mother-daughter relationship.

Judge was recently spotted with her daughter at Barney’s high school graduation, which led some to believe that the two were on the path to reconciliation after Judge said they had not seen each other in two years.





“I want to start by clearing some things up as my mother continues to talk about me despite me requesting her to stop speaking of me publically [sic] as I don’t want to be associated with her or the show,” she began the post.

Barney claimed that it was her mother’s “toxic” behavior that truly drove her away.

“The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me,” she shared.

“[T]he ONLY reason I am not living with her is because she continues to do the things that pushed me out of her house, like talking about me on the show/press/social media, doing embarrassing things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first to name a few.”

Barney used the photos from her graduation as an example.

“[My father] forced me to let [Tamra] come to my graduation because it was a milestone. When I told my mother that she could come I gave her a few conditions. All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” she wrote.

“Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight,” Barney revealed. “But Again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me. If she really wanted a relationship she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one elses fault but hers that I do not want her in my life.”

Barney also shared screenshots of a conversation she had with her mother ahead of the ceremony. In the conversation, Barney was clear about asking Judge not to share the photos.

“My mom has been portraying the innocent erased mother whose daughter was estranged from her due to divorce and an evil ex husband when in actuality she is the sole reason why I do not want her in my life and will not have a relationship with her,” she concluded the post.

According to PEOPLE, Judge responded to the post on Twitter writing to a fan, “Not surprised. #brainwashed Ask her paid for her very expensive college. I’m good when it works for her and her dad.”