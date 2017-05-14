After years of estrangement, Elton John reconnected with his mother just in time for Mother’s Day

Elton John’s and his 90 year-old mother, Sheila, appear to have reconciled after a long period of estrangement. The British rock legend dedicated a charming Instagram post to Sheila and patched things up just in time for Mother’s Day.

“Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo,” Sir Elton wrote on Sunday, the message was accompanied by a photo of Elton and Sheila smiling.

Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on May 14, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John’s daughter shared an update on her mother’s health after she canceled many of her upcoming concerts

According to the Daily Mirror, Elton and Sheila fell out in 2008 and had no contact with each other until 2016. The tabloid newspaper claims that the disagreement escalated after Sheila refused to sever ties with with two of Elton’s friends, Bob Halley and John Reid, with whom Elton was not on speaking terms,





In 2016, John told the Daily Mirror that he and his mother had reconciled: “Out of respect for my mother’s privacy, I have always shied away from speaking publicly about our relationship,” he added. “However, I can say that we are now back in touch and have been so since my mother’s 90th birthday.”