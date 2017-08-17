“AGT” champ Grace VanderWaal returns to the stage to deliver a stunning performance you can’t miss

Grace VanderWaal is back!

On Wednesday night, the darling season 11 winner returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage and delivered an out of this world performance that earned her a standing ovation from the judges and live audience.

VanderWaal, 13, dazzled with a stunning rendition of her original song “Moonlight” and was thrilled to be back onstage again after taking home the million dollar cash prize and headlining show in Las Vegas last September.

“It’s great to be here!” she said to the audience ahead of the performance.





She also tweeted a message to fans before taking the stage.

“Tonight’s the night! So excited to be back here at @ AGT Make sure to watch my performance of # Moonlight at 8/7c on @ NBC!” she wrote.

Tonight’s the night! So excited to be back here at @AGT ❤ Make sure to watch my performance of #Moonlight at 8/7c on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/VRn5tUNkFL — Grace VanderWaal (@GraceVanderWaal) August 16, 2017

After rocking out onstage, VanderWaal shared her appreciation for the show that skyrocketed her career.

“Thank you so much, @AGT has forever changed my life. I feel so blessed ,” she wrote.

Thank you so much, @AGT has forever changed my life. I feel so blessed 🙏🏻 https://t.co/wjxyDDAVK7 — Grace VanderWaal (@GraceVanderWaal) August 17, 2017

VanderWaal shared big news with fans this week when she announced she will be going on a multi-city tour starting in October.

Want to dance in the moonlight? Don’t miss #AGT’s reigning champ @GraceVanderWaal on tour. Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/dkGqZOL1gZ pic.twitter.com/Nz7wXr87fr — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 17, 2017

Find out if she’s headed to a city near you on her website.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.