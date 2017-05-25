Alan Thicke was warned to take care of his health just months before of his untimely death

Tyler Henry warned Alan Thicke about his health just months before he died.

In a new episode of “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,” Thicke’s widow, Tanya Thicke sat down with Henry to watch the actors reading that took place just before his death.

“I really want to keep this in mind…I have to talk about health and it’s kind of health with family,” Henry said in the clip. “For the men in your family it’s really good to just take into consideration that blood pressure is going to be something that we really have to keep in mind.”





Thicke died in December 2016 from a “ruptured aorta” and a “stanford type A aortic dissection” according to his death certificate.

“When it comes to like a family and a gene perspective, it’s possible that within your family there might be multiple men who end up at a later age dealing with blood pressure issues, but also deal with either a heart murmur or heart arrhythmia. But I feel like that I have to kind of go to heart and this kind of correlates with blood pressure,” Henry continued.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II surprised victims of the Manchester attack with a visit to the children’s hospital

He added, “So just kinda keep that in mind, I have a couple people who kind of came through and acknowledged passing in a bit of a similar sense and it’s almost saying like, ‘Keep in mind your own heart.'”

Thicke was advised to “be proactive” about his health.

Thicke’s widow has been battling with the actor’s oldest sons, Brennan and Robin Thicke, over his California ranch. Brennan and Robin Thicke alleged that Tanya now believes her pre-nup is invalid while she claims the sons want to turn the home into a marijuana plantation.

“They’re just trying to bully a woman whose only crime is loving their father with everything she had for 17 years,” Tanya Thicke’s lawyer said in a recent statement.