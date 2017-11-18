Menu
NBC Olympics And Ryan Seacrest Host Social Opening Ceremony – Arrivals Read this Next

Kelly Ripa's cohost is the latest star facing misconduct allegations — here's how he responded
Advertisement

It’s a girl for Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, the happy couple announced on Friday.

The model took to Instagram to share her latest sonogram, hinting at the baby’s sex by using female pronouns.


“You guys!!! Look what I’m making!!!! Note her foot that’s over her head. Got long legs like her mama!” she captioned the sweet snap.

You guys!!! Look what I'm making!!!! Note her foot that's over her head. Got long legs like her mama! 😻😻😻

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

RELATED: Robin Thicke posted a sweet family photo with his pregnant girlfriend and son during a fun day at the beach

Geary first announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in August, writing, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!”

Their daughter will be the couple’s first child together, but Thicke is already dad to 7-year-old Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Paula Patton. During his separation from the actress in 2014, he began dating Geary. His divorce was finalized in 2015, followed by a lengthy custody battle earlier this year. He and Geary first went public with their relationship in 2015 after dating for a year.

Thicke’s father Alan passed away almost a year ago after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his youngest son. The actor’s son and his model girlfriend are thrilled that their bundle of joy is expected on Alan’s birthday in March.

Ever since announcing her pregnancy, Geary has been adamant about keeping fans up-to-date on the process via social media, frequently sharing snaps of her growing baby bump.

Already so in love with you ♥️

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

RELATED: A baby is on the way for singer Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary

Alan Thicke’s son Robin and his pregnant girlfriend reveal the sex of their first baby together Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

Stories You Might Like

Christopher Reeve’s youngest son is all grown up, and he’s the spitting image of the late star
Rare People

Christopher Reeve’s youngest son is all grown up, and he’s the spitting image of the late star

,
“Flip or Flop” stars are mourning the tragic loss of one of their closest friends
Rare People

“Flip or Flop” stars are mourning the tragic loss of one of their closest friends

,
Kelly Ripa’s cohost is the latest star facing misconduct allegations — here’s how he responded
Rare People

Kelly Ripa’s cohost is the latest star facing misconduct allegations — here’s how he responded

,
Tyrese Gibson scores a huge custody win in court weeks after his ex-wife accused him of child abuse
Rare People

Tyrese Gibson scores a huge custody win in court weeks after his ex-wife accused him of child abuse

,
Advertisement