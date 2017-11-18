It’s a girl for Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, the happy couple announced on Friday.

The model took to Instagram to share her latest sonogram, hinting at the baby’s sex by using female pronouns.





“You guys!!! Look what I’m making!!!! Note her foot that’s over her head. Got long legs like her mama!” she captioned the sweet snap.

Geary first announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in August, writing, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!”

Their daughter will be the couple’s first child together, but Thicke is already dad to 7-year-old Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Paula Patton. During his separation from the actress in 2014, he began dating Geary. His divorce was finalized in 2015, followed by a lengthy custody battle earlier this year. He and Geary first went public with their relationship in 2015 after dating for a year.

Thicke’s father Alan passed away almost a year ago after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his youngest son. The actor’s son and his model girlfriend are thrilled that their bundle of joy is expected on Alan’s birthday in March.

Ever since announcing her pregnancy, Geary has been adamant about keeping fans up-to-date on the process via social media, frequently sharing snaps of her growing baby bump.

