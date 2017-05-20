Alan Thicke’s widow claims her stepsons have this controversial plan for his family ranch

After Brennan and Robin Thicke filed a lawsuit against their stepmother, Tanya Callau, the widow of late actor Alan Thicke is alleging that the brothers’ plan to turn their California family ranch into a marijuana plantation.
According to Callau, they’ve approached her about doing this in the past and recently filed a petition against her out of retaliation for her declining.
“Since Alan died, his sons have been haranguing her to let them turn America’s dad’s homestead into a massive pot plantation,” Callau’s attorney, Adam F. Streisand, wrote in a statement. “When she said no, they filed this bogus lawsuit and smeared her in the tabloids.”
However, according to Callau’s lawyer, “They’re just trying to bully a woman whose only crime is loving their father with everything she had for 17 years.”
Thicke passed away unexpectedly in December after suffering from a heart attack.
