Alan Thicke’s widow claims her stepsons have this controversial plan for his family ranch

After Brennan and Robin Thicke filed a lawsuit against their stepmother, Tanya Callau, the widow of late actor Alan Thicke is alleging that the brothers’ plan to turn their California family ranch into a marijuana plantation.

According to Callau, they’ve approached her about doing this in the past and recently filed a petition against her out of retaliation for her declining.

“Since Alan died, his sons have been haranguing her to let them turn America’s dad’s homestead into a massive pot plantation,” Callau’s attorney, Adam F. Streisand, wrote in a statement. “When she said no, they filed this bogus lawsuit and smeared her in the tabloids.”





According to court documents, the brothers say Callau is calling the prenuptial agreement she signed in 2005 invalid, which left her with 40 percent of of his remaining estate to the brothers’ sixty. The brothers add that Callau never previously contested the agreement, so they filed a lawsuit against her.

However, according to Callau’s lawyer, “They’re just trying to bully a woman whose only crime is loving their father with everything she had for 17 years.”

Thicke passed away unexpectedly in December after suffering from a heart attack.

