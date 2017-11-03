Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria share the exciting news that they’re expecting baby No. 4

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fourth child together!

The couple announced the joyous news on Friday with an Instagram post, featuring a snap of the proud parents playing on the floor with kids Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 13 months.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring,” Hilaria captioned the family photo. “I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!”

Alec, who is also father to 22-year-old Ireland from his marriage to ex-wife Kim Basinger, also shared the precious photo himself, adding, “Here we go again…”

The couple met at a restaurant in New York City in 2011 and married the following year. In July, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and renewed their vows at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Long Island.

“The whole relationship went fast. It was actually Alec’s idea,” Hilaria said ahead of the ceremony. “Marriage is something you’re constantly working on, and it’s a wonderful thing to celebrate, which we are doing, and it’s also a wonderful thing to go, ‘Hey, I’m still in this, I’m still doing this, and we met a lot of people since then so we have to include them.’”

“I see what I have and I’m very lucky,” Alec told E! News while spilling the beans about their plans to get “remarried” before backtracking and joking, “Did I say remarried? We’re remodeling. Remodeling the house on Friday.”

In October, Hilaria hinted at the possibility of having more children, saying she would “totally do one more” pregnancy.

“For some reason, right after I deliver a baby I want another one,” she admitted. “I feel like it’s like going down this, like, crazy slide, and then you’re like, ‘I wanna go again.’ Cause it’s just so invigorating and I had great experiences. It’s definitely something we would consider doing again. One more time! But, like, imagine if it were twins! Oh my God. Or triplets? No, that would not happen. Doesn’t run in our family.”

