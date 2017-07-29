Alec Baldwin reads the classic children’s book “Goodnight Moon” to his sons

Alec Baldwin is dad goals!
This week, Hilaria Thomas Baldwin shared a sweet video to Instagram of her husband Alec Baldwin reading the classic children’s book “Goodnight Moon” to his sons.
Baldwin began dating his now wife back in 2011. The two met in New York City, where she was working as a yoga instructor. The happy couple married on June 30, 2012 and have three children together, daughter Carmen, 3, sons Rafael, 2, and Leonardo Angel Charles, 10 months. Baldwin also has a 21-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.
In the video, recorded by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin, papa Baldwin sits in a plush chair with his two sons, Rafael and Leonardo sitting in his lap. One of the boys is seen enjoying his bottle and clutching what looks like a leopard print blanket while the other young boy sucks his thumb and looks onto the book as his dad reads.
What a sweet family moment!