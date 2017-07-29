Alec Baldwin reads the classic children’s book “Goodnight Moon” to his sons

Alec Baldwin is dad goals!

This week, Hilaria Thomas Baldwin shared a sweet video to Instagram of her husband Alec Baldwin reading the classic children’s book “Goodnight Moon” to his sons.

🌙 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Baldwin began dating his now wife back in 2011. The two met in New York City, where she was working as a yoga instructor. The happy couple married on June 30, 2012 and have three children together, daughter Carmen, 3, sons Rafael, 2, and Leonardo Angel Charles, 10 months. Baldwin also has a 21-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.





In the video, recorded by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin, papa Baldwin sits in a plush chair with his two sons, Rafael and Leonardo sitting in his lap. One of the boys is seen enjoying his bottle and clutching what looks like a leopard print blanket while the other young boy sucks his thumb and looks onto the book as his dad reads.

What a sweet family moment!