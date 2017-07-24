Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez looked smoking hot while celebrating their joint birthday bashes in Miami

Happy birthday J. Lo and A-Rod!

Over the weekend, the baseball stud celebrated his new girlfriend’s birthday alongside his own birthday with a surprise party on Saturday night in Miami. According to E! News, the “Ain’t Your Momma” singer turns 48 on Monday, and Rodriguez will celebrate his 42nd birthday on Thursday.

RELATED: While she was vacationing with her young son, Hilary Duff became the latest victim of a celebrity home invasion

Rodriguez posted several photos from the night on his Instagram story as they partied with friends including some of Lopez’s backup dancers and “Shades Of Blue” co-stars and family.





In celebration of their birthday, Rodriguez shared a photo of the two together looking pretty hot ahead of the celebrations. In the photo, Lopez stunned in a cutout black cocktail dress, while Rodriguez looked dapper in a blue suit.

“Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305,” he wrote.