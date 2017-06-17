Alex Rodriguez interrupted girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s interview to do the sweetest thing

Jennifer Lopez was in the middle of an interview with Access Hollywood when boyfriend Alex Rodriguez interrupted to give her a kiss.

The singer was speaking with a reporter backstage at her Las Vegas show “All I Have” when the former Yankee walked into the camera’s frame right in the middle of the interview. He gave Lopez a big kiss on the cheek and said “Good show baby” before quickly walking away.

“He’s so cute,” Lopez reacted in the moment.

During a significant portion of the interview, she discussed her relationship with Rodriguez, which has been blossoming over the past few months.

“He’s an amazing guy. He’s so supportive and loving. He’s a great guy and we’re just having the best time,” she said. “We’re blessed— we have great lives, and we have great children. We’re just enjoying every minute of it.”

When asked if she was in love, Lopez jokingly told the reporter, “I’ll tell you when we’re alone.”

She and Rodriguez announced their relationship back in March and have been going strong ever since. They both have two kids and have spent family time together. The couple have also taken several vacations together and are currently visiting France according to reports.

