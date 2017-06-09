Alex Rodriguez’s daughter sings for Jennifer Lopez as the couple gets to know one another’s kids

Jennifer Lopez is getting pretty close to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s kids!

Rodriguez shared a video to his Instagram story on Thursday night, which featured his 12-year-old daughter Natasha singing for Lopez. Throughout the performance, Lopez beamed and cheered the girl on. At the end of the song, the Grammy winner gave her beau’s daughter a high-five and then brought her in for a hug.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been nearly inseparable since they went public with their relationship earlier this year. Things must be getting serious, because they’ve been spending a lot of time with one another’s children.





A few days ago, the couple enjoyed a “Sunday funday” at the pool, with Rodriguez bringing daughters Natasha and Ella and Lopez bringing daughter Emme and son Maximilian.

“J.Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage. J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod,” another source told E! News last month. “She is head over heels for him. They get each other in so many ways.”

Lopez stood by her man this week when one of Rodriguez’s exes tossed around rumors of infidelity and blackmail threats. The couple arrived in Las Vegas together after the news dropped, and Lopez reportedly isn’t paying any mind to the gossip.

