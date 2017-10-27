Alexander Skarsgard debuts “bald hair” look, and fans don’t know what to do

Besides being a great actor, Alexander Skarsgard is known for being a “hottie,” but with a new balding look, we aren’t sure what to think anymore.

Alexander Skarsgard sporting a new look and I’m in love 👴🏻 pic.twitter.com/58Mz4IxmIN — Sam Reed (@HereReedThis) October 27, 2017

He debuted the new do’ on a red carpet event at the New York Stock Exchange, and in place of his normal blond locks, there was a giant patch of scalp. Fans were shook to say the least.

One person express what was on everyone’s mind. “Please tell me that I’m delusional and did not see Alexander Skarsgard’s new haircut correctly.”





Please tell me that I’m delusional and did not see Alexander Skarsgard’s new haircut correctly — maris (@letohaal) October 27, 2017

Is he playing Prince William? Lol — Damo Lenehan (@DamoLenehan) October 27, 2017

me neither, I don't even have words. — Cecilia (@ceciliasyndrome) October 27, 2017

please say fake news please say fake news — Abigail Brooks (@_abigailbrooks) October 27, 2017

at first i truly did think it was fake — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) October 27, 2017

Skarsgard was spotted earlier wearing a beanie atop his head and it explained so much.

now i know why Alexander Skarsgard was wearing a beanie earlier LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/aXht9id73q — Felicia (@FeliciaCPop) October 27, 2017

Others are willing to overlook his unexpected look simply because he’s Alexander Skarsgard.

I'll take the face even if it comes with that hair — 𝕎𝔼𝕃ℂ𝕆𝕄𝔼𝓽𝓸 (@NYCPERISCOPE) October 27, 2017

Although we’re not positive, the new hair is rumored to be for his new role in an upcoming film, “The Hummingbird Project.” If the internet is to be believed, it’s no surprise that the consummate actor is willing to go above an beyond for his craft. Last time he switched up his hair this much, he was playing the ultimate king of the jungle, “Tarzan.”

As this Twitter user shared, it’s the “duties of a good actor.”