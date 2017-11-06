Allison Janney and Kate Winslet kiss during award show, and the internet is loving it

Move aside Amy and Tina, Allison Janney and Kate Winslet just took home the trophy for best — and classiest — award show lip-lock.

RELATED: WATCH: Allison Janney, James Corden share steamy kiss at Critics’ Choice

During her Hollywood Film Awards acceptance speech for her role in “Wonder Wheel,” Kate Winslet thanked fellow nominee, Allison Janney.

Winslet gushed, “Allison, I know I don’t really know you, but I just want to be you. I do. Or, just stroke you or something. I mean, we could always kiss maybe. Maybe. Oh it’s gonna happen.”





In a surprising move, Janney quickly rushed to the stage and the two exchanged a hug and kiss as the audience cheered.

“Thank you very much. Now I’m a little bit breathless,” Winslet said afterwards.

Kate Winslet is honored with the Hollywood Actress Award for her role in @wonderwheelmov. 🙌 #HollywoodAwards pic.twitter.com/zmPl3il3oT — Hollywood Awards (@hollywoodawards) November 6, 2017

Once she composed herself after the steamy exchange, Winslet continued her speech. Fans online, however, we stuck on the smooch.

*sees Kate Winslet and Allison Janney kiss* pic.twitter.com/bXHpAdyEka — C (@vinegar_freak) November 6, 2017

Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) shared her joy.

“Hear ye hear ye, I’m starting a new cult. Those who dedicate their lives to the Kate Winslet/Allison Janney ship say aye! # HollywoodAwards.”

Hear ye hear ye, I'm starting a new cult. Those who dedicate their lives to the Kate Winslet/Allison Janney ship say aye! #HollywoodAwards pic.twitter.com/E7GqIKEu3i — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) November 6, 2017

That was sweet lol she really seemed star struck 😂 — Sherri Martin (@shaggalag50) November 6, 2017

Award shows are infamous for memorable moments and these two Hollywood stars definitely didn’t disappoint!

RELATED: Kate Winslet had the sweetest reaction as she watched Leonardo DiCaprio accept his first Oscar