Although he’s denying it, Chris Brown reportedly got served with a restraining order on his birthday

According to TMZ, singer Chris Brown was served with a long-awaited restraining order from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran as he was leaving his birthday party Thursday night.

Back in February, a judge granted Tran with the order after she claimed that Brown threatened to shoot her, punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down the stairs. It’s taken this long for him to finally be slapped with the papers. Reportedly, a process server waited outside of the Houston night club where Brown was celebrating his birthday and served him when he left.

Brown, however, has seemingly denied the report, commenting on an Instagram post about it.

“Super lie,” the singer wrote as a comment on the story on Instagram. “Try again.”

Brown has had a history of violence against women, having been accused of assault by actress Baylee Curran and singer Rihanna in the past.

