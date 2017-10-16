Alyssa Milano inspires others to share sexual harassment and assault stories with #MeToo

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, actress Alyssa Milano is encouraging women to share their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.

“Me too. Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too.’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,'” Milano tweeted Sunday. “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.”





If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Milano’s tweet quickly went viral, sparking the hashtag #MeToo.

Now I know that no matter how much I partied, got wild, or inebriated myself, I never raped anyone. So that should never be an excuse #metoo — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

Milano’s tweet inspired some men to come forward with their stories, as well.

As a male childhood rape survivor who has gone public and had so many disclose to me, I promise: any rape stat you see is low. #MeToo — Barry Crimmins (@crimmins) October 15, 2017