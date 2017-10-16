Alyssa Milano inspires others to share sexual harassment and assault stories with #MeToo
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Rare People

Alyssa Milano inspires others to share sexual harassment and assault stories with #MeToo

Article will continue after advertisement

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, actress Alyssa Milano is encouraging women to share their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.

RELATED: James Van Der Beek shares personal experience with sexual harassment in Hollywood

“Me too. Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too.’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,'” Milano tweeted Sunday. “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.”


Milano’s tweet quickly went viral, sparking the hashtag #MeToo.

Milano’s tweet inspired some men to come forward with their stories, as well.

Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement