Amber Heard confirmed her relationship with her new man since splitting with her ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is making her relationship with Elon Musk social media official.

According to the Daily Mail, the actress, who has reportedly been dating Musk for nearly a year, confirmed their relationship with a “cheeky” snap during an intimate date night.

Over the weekend, Heard took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing bright red lipstick and Musk sitting next to her, her lip print on his cheek.

“Cheeky,” she wrote.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Musk shared a similar photo from the evening and tagged pals James Wan and Rob Cowan.





Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Musk, a hugely successful entrepreneur and inventor, is said to be worth $14.9 billion.

Heard was married to actor Johnny Depp in 2014 but the two divorced 15 months later. Heard was granted a restraining order from Depp after she alleged he threw a phone at her during an argument. She later filed to dismiss the domestic abuse claims and was granted $7 million in the divorce settlement. She reportedly donated the money to charity.

Musk and Heard sparked romance rumors last summer when they were spotted on several occasions in London and Miami.

According to TMZ, they took in a little ziplining together over the weekend on in the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on the Gold Coast.