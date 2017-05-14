“American Idol” is already in talks to bring one big name pop star on as a judge for the revival

Katy Perry might be signing on as a new judge for “American Idol.”

According to TMZ, Perry is “very interested” in taking a seat at the judge’s table for the ABC revival of the hit reality singing competition. She is reportedly open to scheduling her tour around filming date with “Idol.” The network is open to working with Perry’s schedule but the negotiations about money are holding things up.

RELATED: One former “American Idol” judge is very excited for the reboot

“American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson was in talks to join the judges table, but Clarkson decided to join NBC’s “The Voice” as a coach after negotiations fell through.





Perry has yet to respond to the rumors.