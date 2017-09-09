“America’s Got Talent” contestant loses her father just days ahead of the show’s finals

“America’s Got Talent” finalist Evie Claire lost her father, the man she has been dedicating all of her performances to, on Thursday, just days before the show’s finals.

“I will forever miss my sweet Daddy and cherish the last few moments I had with him, holding his hand, before the end. Love you lots!” she tweeted following the heartbreaking loss.

Claire also shared two touching Instagram posts, one featuring photos of her and her father over the course of her life and one featuring a picture frame holding a black-and-white photo of the two of them.





RELATED: “America’s Got Talent” star Jon Dorenbos needs open heart surgery after a scary diagnosis

“I hope I made you proud, Daddy. I’ve always done it for you and I’ll do it for you forever,” she captioned one.

"Say a prayer, a prayer on forever Time is only now, Soon we'll be together." I hope I made you proud, Daddy. I've always done it for you and I'll do it for you forever.❤️ A post shared by Evie Clair (@evieclair) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

“This week has been the best and worst week of my life,” she wrote on the other post. “I’m so grateful for the memories I’ve made with my family in the past year and a half. I’m so grateful for my dad being such a great example of faith and strength. He has endured so much and all that pain has finally come to an end. He is in a place ’12 gazillion’ times better than this, and I know he is so happy there. Thank you to all the people who have supported my family along this journey. I love you all.”

Leaving for California today. I'm going to miss my beautiful family so so much! I love you, Daddy! Hope you can make it to the live shows next week❤️ A post shared by Evie Clair (@evieclair) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

RELATED: Mel B got her “revenge” on Simon Cowell after his crude joke on “AGT”