“America’s Got Talent” star Jon Dorenbos needs open heart surgery after a scary diagnosis

“America’s Got Talent” star and New Orleans Saints longsnapper Jon Dorenbos will need to undergo open heart surgery after doctors discovered his very serious heart condition during a team physical.

Dorenbos dominated the “AGT” stage as a magician last year — placing third overall — and was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Saints in August. Part of the trade deal included a mandatory physical, and it looks like that may have saved his life. New Orleans coach Sean Payton announced that doctors discovered the player had an aortic aneurysm and determined he needs immediate heart surgery.





“It’s a pretty serious condition,” Payton explained, adding that the doctors who noticed Dorenbos’ condition “basically saved his life with his findings.”

Dorenbos will undergo the surgery “pretty quickly” and will be placed on the non-football injury list. His condition is an issue he reportedly had “genetically at birth,” but it had somehow been missed during previous physicals. The news could potentially mean the end of his football career, as his trade to the Saints will likely be rescinded.

