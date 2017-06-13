“America’s Got Talent” welcomes all-male a capella group from one of the nation’s top military schools

Tonight on “America’s Got Talent,” the United States Air Force Academy’s a capella group In the Stairwell will sing for a chance to move on to the next round and be one step closer to the $1 million prize.

According to the USAFA, the “AGT” producers saw footage of the group online and contacted them to audition for the series. The group was invited to the Los Angeles auditions to perform in front of the judging panel, including record executive Simon Cowell.

“NBC unanimously loved the singing group,” said producer Nigel Caaro.





The group, which originally got its name because it could only perform in the academy stairwells, is now recognized as the academy’s official all-male a capella group.

Tune in to “AGT” tonight at 8 p.m. EST to see if In the Stairwell makes it to the Judge’s Cuts, which will put them one step closer to the live shows this fall. In the meantime, let this video be a representation of what the group has to offer.