Amy Carlson opens up about her shocking exit from “Blue Bloods” and if she’ll ever return

“Blue Bloods” fans were shocked when one of their favorite characters was hastily written off the show in an off-screen death during the Season 8 premiere, and the actress is finally opening up about her unexpected exit.

In a new interview with Deadline, Amy Carlson addressed her departure from “Blue Bloods” after having appeared on the show as Donnie Wahlberg’s character’s wife Linda since the second season. While she didn’t reveal the reason why she decided to move on, she did say whether she’d return to the show to give her character the ending she deserves.





“I was surprised, but I’m also just so honored that all these fans connected so much with that character,” she said of the intense reaction from fans after her sudden exit. “It surprised me, but it really touches my heart that they cared so much about Linda and that she meant so much to so many people, I had no idea, I can’t even tell you how many messages a day I get about her and the character.”

“I feel badly that she dies the way she dies. I did not know they would do that, I was surprised. I wouldn’t have done that,” Carlson continued, admitting she was just as shocked as fans to learn how “Blue Bloods” handled her departure. “I could’ve shown the death. I guess It would’ve been nice for the fans to see her demise, to be a participant in it, and that was my vote for the fans. I’m not sure how I would’ve chosen it but I just know that for the fans to have a way to grieve, to move through it, I think it would’ve been nice for them.”

While she was not invited to appear on the Season 8 premiere to wrap up her character’s story line, the actress isn’t opposed to returning for a flashback scene to give fans closure.

“I think it’s been hard on the fans,” she said. “I never wanted it to end that way, so I feel sad for the fans because everyone wants closure, and I hear that a lot from the fans. So of course I’d be open to that. Sure.”

As she continues to receive an outpouring or support and well-wishes from fans, Carlson has a message for them.

“Oh, that I’ll see them soon and ‘thank you’ for all of their incredible support,” she said about what she would tell each of them. “I hear them, and I appreciate them so much, and I’m so grateful that they love this character that I created. I’m honored to have had the chance to portray her for as long as I did. It was seven great years, that’s a longer run than most shows get. I also want to stress how amazing CBS was to me during the whole run. [CBS boss] Leslie Moonves put me on an show early in my career and has been such a supporter; they all have been lovely to me.”