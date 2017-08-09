An “AGT” contestant earned the coveted Golden Buzzer from Seal for this incredible Stevie Wonder cover

Johnny Manuel really moved “America’s Got Talent” guest judge Seal this week.

On Tuesday night, Manuel performed a moving rendition of Stevie Wonder’s hit, “Lately.”

Before his performance, Manuel told the judges that some of his favorite singers included Wonder and Donny Hathaway.

“What about Seal?” Heidi Klum, Seal’s ex-wife, asked.

“Oh, I love Seal,” Manuel laughed.

RELATED: Serena Williams explains the “scariest thing” about welcoming her first child next month

“Smart move, that was a smart move,” Seal joked before Manuel took it away.





His love of Seal must have worked, because when he was finished with his performance, all of the judges, especially Seal, were blown away by his rendition and gave him a standing ovation.

“Honestly, you are one of the best singers in this competition,” Simon Cowell said. “So, thank you.”

Seal also chimed in, “Johnny, you have such an incredible voice. It is undeniable. You hit notes that I could only dream of. I was always taught that you have to be ready at every situation. You never know when opportunity is going to come knocking at your door.”

“I am going to have to,” he said, his hand hovering over the Golden Buzzer. With cheers from the crowd behind him, Seal hit the buzzer and sent Manuel straight to the Live Rounds. He then approached the aspiring singer onstage. “It’s very rare to see talent like that.”

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.