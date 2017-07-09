An allegedly drunk driver drove through a home renovated by “Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines

An unthinkable accident occurred at one of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ renovated homes.

Over the weekend, a man suspected of drunk driving reportedly drove into the front room office of Ken and Kelly Downs. The couple was not hurt in the accident according to the Waco Tribute-Herald. The home, nicknamed the “Three Little Pigs House” was featured on season three of “Fixer Upper” and renovated by Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“The yard is built up several feet, and he hit the embankment of the yard, apparently went airborne, and like a lot of older homes, this house was built up off the ground, so he cleared the rest of the yard,” Waco Assistant Fire Chief Don Yeager said. “He didn’t hurt the hedges, but he took out the railing on the porch and went right into the window of the front room and hit an interior wall that might be a load-bearing wall.”





Firefighters reportedly detained the driver, Allen Wayne Miller, 31, before police arrived on scene. Miller was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries before charged for driving while intoxicated.

The accident reportedly fueled frustrations of those living in the neighborhood.

“It’s like the Wild West here. There’s been a lot of commotion coming from the bars and the store across the street,” Kelly Downs said. “It’s been a problem from the beginning. We’ve lived here a year and a half and we feel deceived by the city of Waco and Magnolia Realty.”

Security cameras also captured images of the accident.

(H/T PEOPLE)