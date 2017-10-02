An American music legend is dead at 66

Legendary singer, songwriter, musician and producer Tom Petty has died at 66, just weeks shy of his 67 birthday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to CBS News.

The musician was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest at his home on the night of October 1, according to People. He was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and admitted in critical condition. Petty would later be removed from life support.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers clocked a number of hits during an influential career that spanned four decades, including “American Girl,” “Free Falling,” “I Won’t Back Down,” and “Refugee.” Petty and his band, the Heartbreakers, had recently concluded their 2017 tour. Upon deciding the group would launch this tour, Petty told Rolling Stone this would potentially be their last one.





“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking this might be the last big one,” he told Rolling Stone late last year. “We’re all on the backside of our sixties… I don’t want to spend my life on the road.”