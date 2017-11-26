Pop star Nick Lachey is begging the public for help after a shooting occurred at his Cincinnati sports bar.

His employee Elizabeth Richardson, 27, was walking near the bar, Lachey’s, in the early hours of Thanksgiving when someone called out to her from a black van.





As Richardson — a newly engaged mother of one — walked towards the van, the person pulled out a gun and shot her in the face. Remarkably, Richardson survived the ordeal but was hospitalized with serious injuries to her face and jaw, Cincinnati Police Department spokesman Sgt. Steve Saunders told local ABC affiliate WCPO.

A fundraising page was set up for Richardson, who is currently in a stable condition; it’s not clear how long she will take to recover from the injury, or if she will recover fully.

The Saturday after the shooting, Lachey took to Twitter to share the story and implore the public to help identify her shooter and bring them to justice.

“Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with information, help us find some justice,” he wrote. “Please help Ellie and her family get through this difficult time. Thank you!!”

Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with any information, help us find some justice. https://t.co/h4Yt6gorPm — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 24, 2017

Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!https://t.co/aF2tPmX9kJ — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 25, 2017

Lachey also encouraged his followers to donate to Ellie’s YouCaring page. “Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!,” he wrote.