An inspiring singer and songwriter earned the coveted Golden Buzzer from this week’s “AGT” guest judge

Chase Goehring is headed for the live rounds!

On Tuesday night, the singer and songwriter really spoke to guest judge DJ Khaled with his original song, “A Capella.”

“The lyrics are real and authentic, the way you breakin’ it down. You’re on your way to be a star. This show and this stage is going to make you into a superstar,” Khaled said and hit the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Goehring was overcome with emotions and rushed down to hug Khaled and thank him.





“We got to work together,” Khaled said. “We gotta do something.”

Last week, guest judge Chris Hardwick handed out a Golden Buzzer to a tiny 9-year-old singer Angelica Hale. All of the judges in the competition have now given their Golden Buzzers to several deserving performers, including 29-year-old deaf singer Mandy Harvey, 13-year-old singer Angelina Green, 16-year-old singer Christian Guardino and 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays on NBC.