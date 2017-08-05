An MTV star is under investigation for a gruesome video that shows a man shooting a shark

“I’ve made my share of bad decisions, and I feel horrible, but all I can say is that I would not make those decisions again,” he continued. “I was being stupid, but I’ve grown from that. It’s an eye-opener for me because it’s made me think long and hard about things I’ve done, and I’ve learned from that. This has all been a shocking experience.”

The video comes just after another video showing a shark being dragged to death by a boat went viral. Kompothecras has admitted to knowing the man responsible for that incident, but said that he doesn’t “agree with what he did.”

While it’s legal to shoot sharks in federal waters, it’s illegal to do so in Florida waters.

