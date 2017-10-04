An “NCIS” audience favorite is leaving the show, and fans are crushed

TV actors come and go, but the news of this “NCIS” departure has fans completely devastated.

Pauley Perrette, who stars as Abby Sciuto on the crime series, just announced she will be leaving the series after its current season. Perrette has been a fan favorite on the series since the very first episode in 2003, which makes the news even more heartbreaking for fans.

The actress shared the news on Wednesday morning in a statement to fans on Twitter. There have been rumors of her making an exit and her reasons for doing so, but when she confirmed the news, Perrette put some of those rumors to bed.





So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

So, it is true that I am leaving ‘NCIS’ after this season. There have been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MADE AT ME!) It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of the season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…. I love her as much as you do.

What will “NCIS” do without Abby?! Judging from some fan reactions on Twitter, the show won’t be the same without her.