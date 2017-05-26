An ‘NSYNC star just found out his unborn baby’s sex in a creative way

Former ‘NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife Karly Skladany are expecting their first child together. They previously announced their good news to PEOPLE. Kirkpatrick told the magazine, “Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family. We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be.”

The couple recently announced the gender of their child on Kirkpatrick’s Twitter. To announce their child’s sex, Kirkpatrick shot at balloons with a paintball crossbow. The color of the paint inside would confirm if they were having a boy or a girl.





“ @ IamCKirkpatrick + @ MagicKar + crossbow = gender reveal # babyboyboyboy!” Kirkpatrick wrote on Twitter after confirming he and Skladany are having a boy.

Congratulations to the two and the newest member of their family!