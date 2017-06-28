An unthinkable tragedy struck the family of this MTV “Ridiculousness” star
Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas
Rare People

An unthinkable tragedy struck the family of this MTV “Ridiculousness” star

Article will continue after advertisement

Our thoughts are with Sterling “Steelo” Brim and his family.

According to TMZ, Brim’s 3-year-old nephew died after drowning in his swimming pool. Sources close to the investigation said that the child wandered into the North Hollywood backyard on Friday without an adult and fell into the pool. It is reportedly unclear how long the child was in the pool before he was found.

RELATED: They might be separated, but La La and Carmelo Anthony are not divorcing “right now”

Paramedics were called to the scene, and the child was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.


The boy’s family was reportedly visiting Brim from Chicago. The death has been ruled as an accidental drowning.

“Last weekend, my beloved nephew passed away in a tragic accident. We will miss him dearly and ask for prayers and privacy during this time of mourning,” Brim said in a statement to the tabloid.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement