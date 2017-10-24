And just like that, another “DWTS” duo was sent home on Movie Night

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd didn’t have the magic of the movies this week on “Dancing with the Stars.”

In honor of Movie Night, the duo performed a samba to “Wild, Wild West” by Dru Hill, Will Smith and Kool Mo Dee, but it seemed to be too much for Lachey. The judges applauded his ability to dance comfortably with the group (he was in a boy band after all) but called him out for stiffening up when it came time to dance the samba.

Len Goodman compared the routine to “Mad Max” rather than “Wild, Wild West.”





Guest judge Shania Twain joined the judges panel this week.

“You were lacking a little bit of confidence going into that,” she said. “It was so entertaining, and the spirit that you were in — that both of you were in — was very engaging, so the entertainment value was very high. It was very entertaining!”

Murgatroyd and Lachey were awarded 26 out of a possible 40 points.

The duo faced elimination for the second time in the season when they wound up in the bottom two teams with Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke.

Following the elimination, Murgatroyd took to social media to thank her partner for all of his hard work.

“You did good kid. I love you to pieces and I’m SO proud of you. I will miss you dearly. Thank you to my family @dancingabc for a wonderful season I will cherish this. XO,” she wrote.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.