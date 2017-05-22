And just like that, Ivanka Trump’s youngest baby Theodore has taken his first steps

They grow up so fast!

Last week, the first daughter shared another one of her baby’s milestones as little Theodore took his first steps!

“Big night for baby Theodore. He took his first steps! 👣,” she documented the monumental moment.

Big night for baby Theodore. He took his first steps! 👣 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 18, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

In the sweet video, Trump coaxes her son to walk towards her as he giggles and stumbles across the floor.

“You can do it!” she said after he fell. “Walk to momma.”

Little Theodore looks pretty proud of himself as he takes a few more steps before falling flat on his butt again. Go Theo!





RELATED: “Sister Wives” star Maddie Brown Brush welcomed her first child and he couldn’t be any cuter

Earlier this year, she celebrated another one of Theodore’s milestones in the White House just days after her father’s inauguration.

“There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!” she captioned the video.

There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House! A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Guess it’s time to really baby proof the White House!