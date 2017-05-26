And the newest DWTS couple is…

They might not have won this season of “Dancing with the Stars,” but they certainly won each other’s hearts.

Former Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei revealed that she and DWTS co-star Bonner Bolton are totally an item!

She said as much on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

When asked by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest if the pair was together, Kordei did not deny it in the slightest.





“Well he asked me out. I said yes,” she said.

According to Kordei, the couple hasn’t gone on a date yet. But she did promise to keep Ripa and Seacrest posted.

Kordei finished the DWTS competition in third place, much to the shock of fans. Bolton was cut from the competition earlier this month.

(H/T PEOPLE)