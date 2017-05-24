And the winner of season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars” is….

Congratulations Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater!

Jennings came into night two of the two-part finale on the top of the leaderboard. On Monday night, he and partner Emma Slater performed two back-to-back flawless routines that left the judges and audience on their feet. He first performed a flawless Viennese Waltz followed by a funky freestyle that earned high praises from the judges.

After part one of the finale, it was clear Jennings had his game face on!

For part two, Jennings and Slater performed a Cha Cha and Tango fusion as their “24 Hour Challenge.” Slater applauded Jennings’ willingness to “go there” throughout the season.

Bruno Tonioli called the performance “dazzling” and told Jennings he was a “rising star” throughout the competition. Len Goodman shared that was surprised Jennings made it to the finals and applauded him for making it all the way to the end. And, fans will be happy to hear that Jennings is joining the summer “DWTS” Summer Nights tour!!!

The duo earned 39 out of a possible 40 points! He really gave it his all this season and boy, did it pay off!

It came down to the NFL vs. MLB and Jennings took home the gold!

The duo was all smiles as Jennings took one more final bow with his new trophy surrounded by his fellow season 24 competitors.

What a way to end the season!