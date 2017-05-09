And then there were four! Zooey Deschanel just welcomed a second child into her beautiful family

Welcome to the world Charlie Wolf Pechenik!

“New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel just welcomed her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik and fans couldn’t be happier!

“Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family,” Deschanel’s rep told PEOPLE.

The new baby joins big sister Elsie who was born just after the couple wed in July 2015.

The couple confirmed their baby news in January of this year and Deschanel recently gushed about motherhood to Ellen DeGeneres.





Congratulations to the happy family.